Bexel Opens New York City Office

BURBANK, CALIF. – Bexel, a unit of Vitec Group’s Service Division and provider of broadcast services based in Burbank, Calif., has opened a new location in New York City. Located in Manhattan, the space will house both Bexel and continue to handle rentals for Autocue/QTV Teleprompter, a provider of teleprompting camera and software systems based in the U.K. Autocue opened the location in 2013.

The office will support Bexel’s sales efforts, provide a space for clients to prep their rental equipment and serve as a drop-off center for the company’s hub in Secaucus, N.J. Autocue will continue to use the space as a showroom.

“This expansion was a natural step for Bexel,” said Halid Hatic, president and general manager of Bexel. “As the preeminent supplier of broadcast services around the globe, we are keenly focused on being were our clients need us to be, and that certainly includes New York City.”

Bexel’s office is located at 124 West 30th Street.