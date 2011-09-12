Bexel Offers New Camera Corps Gear in the United States
BURBANK, CALIF. and BYFLEET, SURREY, ENGLAND: Bexel said it will carry the latest offerings from Camera Corps, including a pre-settable Q-Ball high-precision robotic camera and new optical fiber link.
Q-Ball is an ultra-compact, remotely controlled camera with an integral 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust and weatherproof 115-mm diameter aluminum sphere, it is fully compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels.
Camera Corps is debuting a new optical fiber link at IBC, which allows its remote heads, specifically the Q-Ball HD/SD remote pan/tilt/zoom camera system, to be operated over much longer distances than traditional copper cable. The link uses dual-fiber to carry HD/SD-SDI from the camera to the control position, plus a reverse direction feed, which sends data from the controller to the camera.
