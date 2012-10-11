Bexel Now Carries Telex's ADAM Modular Matrix Intercom Systems

BURBANK, CALIF.— Bexel, part of Vitec Group's services division and a provider of broadcast solutions, will now carry the ADAM modular matrix intercom systems, which was sold by communication equipment manufacturer Telex.



The ADAM matrix supports 272 ports in a 7-RU frame. This system has the ability to expand a variety of ways, which include using MADI interface cards, RVON voice over Internet protocol cards and “trunking” multiple systems together. Using a time-division multiplexing technique, ADAM grows linearly as users are added.



The system comes standard with redundant high-current power supplies and controllers, allowing for automatic changeover in the event of failure. The MCII-E master controller allows Ethernet connectivity between the ADAM intercom and a PC running the AZedit programming software. It can support 32 simultaneous AZedit sessions via Ethernet, or three via serial connection. Bexel packages this system in a rolling rack with UPS power supply, breakout panels and KP panel for quality control.



“This purchase of Telex's intercom equipment is part of Bexel's continuing expansion of system solutions for major broadcast events. It will truly secure Bexel as the premier leader of intercom rental services,” Tom Dickinson, Bexel’s chief technology officer, said. “This half-million-dollar purchase is essential to Bexel building a new line of flypacks.”



Bexel has also purchased more than 125 Telex KP-32 intercom panels. The KP-32 has 32 keys (30 of which are assignable), with one designated for call-waiting response and one for headset/microphone/program selection and volume setup. The KP-32 also has digital signal processing and binaural headset operation with left/right assignment of audio signals, in addition large, bright, long-life fluorescent displays with adjustable brightness control, making it suitable for all types of ambient lighting, from direct sunlight to darkness.



