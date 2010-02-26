Bexel ensures camera stability with Sachtler tripods for Winter Games

Bexel, a broadcast equipment rental company based in Los Angeles, supplied 36 Video 20 SB systems from Sachtler for the Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Sachtler Video 20 SB fluid head is designed to work within a wide temperature range of between negative 40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It is also an attractive solution due to its payload range of 15bls to 55lbs, 12-stage counterbalance, and 7+7 grades of drag. Fast and exact setting is guaranteed with Sachtler’s Speed Balance technology.

The Sachtler system not only features the fluid head, but also the Speed Lock CF HD tripod, which offers low dead weight, a double-extendable quick fastener and a transport length of only 29.5in. Additionally, the package contains a midlevel spreader, rubber feet and an upholstered pocket.

During the games, Sachtler has organized a special service for camera teams that have problems or questions regarding their equipment.