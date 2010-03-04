Bexel adds 40 new Sony HD cameras

Bexel has added to its extensive line of HD products with 40 new Sony HD broadcast cameras.

Bexel has added 20 Sony HDC-1500R 1080p HD camera systems with build-up kits as well as 20 new Sony PDW-F800 XDCAM HD camcorders and corresponding PDW-F1600 XDCAM HD studio recorders.

The new cameras were put into service for the first time by a variety of Bexel customers during the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

Bexel mounted its largest-ever effort for the Vancouver Games. The company provided HD cameras, HD lenses, EVS systems, fiber, custom-configured control rooms, edit rooms and engineering support at different venues in and around the Winter Games.

In addition to the Olympics, the new Sony XDCAM HD camcorders will be used to meet ongoing ENG and reality show needs.