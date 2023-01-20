Betsy Keefe Will Succeed Al Lancaster as GM of WSAW in Wausau, Wisc.
Lancaster is retiring after nearly 45 years in the broadcast industry
ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television, Inc. has announced that Al Lancaster, the General Manager of WSAW (CBS) in Wausau, Wisconsin (DMA 132) will retire this March after nearly 45 years in the broadcast industry. Al has led WSAW for the past 23 years.
On March 20, 2023, Betsy Keefe will succeed Al Lancaster, becoming the station’s next general manager. For the past 10 years, Betsy has served as general sales manager for WSAW. She is a native of Wausau and began her career as a research assistant at WITI in Milwaukee before transitioning into sales.
She has been a driving force in creating a sales culture focused on growing local businesses and developing people throughout her department. Betsy has served as the Director of Government Affairs for the Wausau Region Chamber of Commerce and has served on the Board for the Wausau Conservatory of Music.
