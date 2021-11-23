Best Of Show/Best Of 2021 Awards Deadline Extended

The deadline to submit nominations for the Best of Show/Best of 2021 Awards has been extended to 30th November.

This year, Future is running two awards programs to accommodate both IBC show exhibitors, and those that aren’t able to exhibit this time around.

The Best of Show Awards 2021 is open to IBC 2021 show exhibitors and celebrates the innovation and craft of the industry’s R&D teams by recognizing some of the standout products and solutions on display at IBC in Amsterdam, on 3-6 December.

New for this year is our Best of 2021 Awards, a new program for non-exhibiting companies that recognizes outstanding broadcast products and solutions brought to market between September 2020 (the 2020 IBC Showcase) and December 2021.

Both awards programs are supported by Future’s media and entertainment technology brands – TV Tech, TVBEurope and Radio World – and each brand will be providing its own dedicated coverage of all the winning entries.

The Best of Show Awards 2021 is open to all IBC 2021 exhibitors to enter products and solutions that will be showcased in Amsterdam this December. Eligible products must have been brought to market no earlier than September 2020

The Best of 2021 Awards is open to companies who are not exhibiting at IBC 2021, but have launched products between September 2020 and December 2021

Each awards program contains three separate categories to enter depending on the most relevant magazine publication for your product: TV Tech, TVBEurope and Radio World