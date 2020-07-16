Best of Show Awards 2020 Opens Virtual Edition
By TVT Staff
Awards meant to honor products launched around the September IBC Showcase
NEW YORK—Another industry tradition is taking the virtual route this year, as TV Technology’s parent company Future has announced that the next edition of its Best of Show Awards will be virtual.
Best of Show Awards 2020 Virtual Edition will recognize new products and services that are being launched or showcasing around the IBC virtual “Showcase” event, which is replacing the annual Amsterdam-based conference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Future media and entertainment brands TV Technology, TVBEurope, Radio World and Pro Sound News will each have their own category. In addition, winners will receive additional editorial coverage across the extended Future portfolio.
To nominate products, visit the Best of Show Awards 2020 Virtual Edition website. All nominations will require the following:
- Product name
- 500 word pitch describing why the product is deserves to be considered for a Best of Show Award
- A high-res (300dpi) image of the product
- The URL for the company who makes the product
The deadline for submitting a product to be nominated is going to be Sept. 2.
