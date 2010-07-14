Berlin DVB-T2 tests demonstrate viability of Multi-PLP

DVB-T2, the next step in the terrestrial version of the Digital Video Broadcasting standard currently used around the world in more than 30 countries, turned in a successful performance during the Multi-PLP plugfest tests conducted June 22-24 in Berlin.

The tests, initiated by the DVB Project Office and organized by Media Broadcast, tested for the first time in Berlin the viability of Multi-PLP (Multiple Physical Layer Pipes), which allows broadcasters to combine a variety of broadcast services, including SD, HD, radio and mobile services.

During the Multi-PLP plugfest, live transmission was done from the Berlin television tower based on real-world conditions for channel contribution and distribution. Live content from participating channels served as test signals.

Ten companies from around the world tested the interoperability of their DVB-T2-compliant gateways, modulators, receivers and analyzers. Transmission of the test signal was done via the Berlin Alexanderplatz site on channel 51 with a transmitting power of 2.3kW through the end of the World Cup tournament last weekend.

For the Multi-PLP plugfest, the channel layout consisted of two physical layer pipes jointly transmitted in a multiplex. Layer 1 allowed the TV reception of an HDTV channel encoded in H.264 with a data rate of about 10Mb/s via outdoor aerial.

Layer 2 was optimized for the portable in-house reception of three SD channels. The programs encoded in H.264 were transmitted on an equal footing in the statistical multiplex with an average data rate of 3Mb/s. By the middle of July, Media Broadcast also plans a 3D transmission in the T2 multiplex in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute in Berlin.