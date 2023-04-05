Broadcast Electronics Assists Capitol Broadcasting With 3.0 Conversion

WILMINGTON, N.C.—Capitol Broadcasting Company recently worked with Broadcast Electronics, part of the Elenos Group, to launch ATSC 3.0 at W30ER-LD, the broadcaster’s low-power digital station here.

The project is rooted in the 2019 installation of a Broadcast Electronics ATSC 1.0 Genesis TV-1k2 transmitter at WARZ-CD in Smithfield, N.C, which is part of the Raleigh-Durham market. BE engineer Jeff Clampitt worked with WRAL’s engineering team, including director of engineering and operations at CBC/WRAL Pete Sockett, Matt Brandes, Mike Mory and Dan Lane on planning, commissioning and training to support the conversion to 3.0.

“Capitol Broadcasting has been at the forefront of innovation of NextGen TV with ATSC 3.0 and extending this to our station in Wilmington was the next logical step,” said Sockett. “We currently carry WILM’s local programming as well as MeTV and H&I TV on the new ATSC 3.0 channel and intend to take full advantage of NextGen capabilities, including datacasting and mobility.”

“The BE transmitter has been extremely reliable since turn on, and the transition to ATSC 3.0 was smooth and simple," he continued. "We couldn’t be more pleased.”

All BE television transmitters feature Pro TV inside technology providing an advanced, software-defined exciter that is future-proof. Support for IP content distribution with 4x IP Gb ports is standard, the company said.

BE’s Opti Power advanced precorrection and crest factor reduction software yield increased MER performance and efficiency that works in concert with next-generation high efficiency Doherty amplifier technology to reduce energy consumption and lower operation costs, it said.

“We are delighted to partner with Capitol Broadcasting to continue their NextGen TV leadership and thank them for trusting Broadcast Electronics to help deliver their content to the Wilmington area,” said Rich Redmond, president and COO of Broadcast Electronics.