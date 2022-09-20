Bell Launches Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 Broadband Service

MONTRÉAL—Bell has announced that its Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 service, which provides symmetrical 8 Gigabit speeds, the fastest in North America among major providers, is now available to customers in certain parts of Toronto.

In August, Bell had announced plans to take the 8 Gigabit service live in September.

In that same announcement it had also outlined plans for the Bell Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, which is now available to customers throughout Ontario and Québec.

Bell said it will continue to expand availability of Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 across its footprint over the coming months. As part of its aggressive fiber buildout, Bell plans to reach up to 900,000 more homes and businesses across much of Canada with direct fiber connections this year. This is part of Bell's historic two-year capital expenditure program of almost $10 billion, now in its second year, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fiber, 5G and rural networks, the company said.

"We're excited that our customers in Toronto will be the first to experience Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 and the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E so that they can enjoy the fastest Internet speeds and the best Wi-Fi technology in North America,” said Blaik Kirby, group president, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell. “And we won't stop here. We'll continue to advance our commitment to deliver a superb Internet experience for our customers across our entire footprint."

Bell said that its Gigabit 8.0 Internet speeds deliver download speeds five times faster than cable technology and upload speeds 250 times faster than cable technology. These gigabit speeds are the fastest available on the market today among major Internet service providers (ISPs) in North America. With the largest fiber optic network in Canada and a full line up of gigabit speeds, Bell brings faster speeds to more households than any other provider, the company claimed.

Bell Fibe Gigabit 8.0 includes the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, enabling gigabit Wi-Fi speeds up to two times faster for connected devices shared in the home than Wi-Fi 6E solutions offered today by other major Canadian ISPs, the company claimed.