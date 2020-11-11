Belgium’s RTBF Installs Aviwest Ecosystem

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Aviwest is now a part of Belgian TV group RTBF’s infrastructure, with the installation of an Aviwest ecosystem for live news, cultural events, sports coverage and content sharing.

The ecosystem at RTBF is made up of Aviwest’s bonded cellular PRO3 and AIR transmitter series, rack mount HE and RACK video encoders, QUAD antennas, MOJOPRO mobile live streaming applications, the StreamHub receiver and Manager management platform.

Aviwest’s Safe Streams Transport (SST) aggregation technology for low-latency video transmission has also been put to use by RTBF. Combined with MOJOPRO, SST enables RTBF remote journalists to stream broadcast-grade live coverage, as well as record, store and forward video stories over cellular networks across the country and from abroad. The field units also have an HEVC encoder for low bitrates and reduced cellular data consumption without compromising video quality, according to Aviwest.

“Aviwest’s solution provides us with powerful live streaming tools, enabling us to further augment our live video production and reduce our operational costs by using cellular networks,” said Benjamin Dominicy, system, multimedia and transmission administrator at RTBF.

Aviwest also helps RTBF with the Médias Francophone Publics (MFP), a grouping of all French-speaking TV and radio from Canada, Switzerland, France and Belgium. It did so by creating a bespoke installation that could receive video feeds via the StreamHub transceiver, which can support a range of streaming protocols, including RTMP, RTSP/RTP, HLS, TS/IP, SRT and NDI. StreamHub also enables RTBF to build a live video multiview composed of all input streams, which can be fed to affiliates.