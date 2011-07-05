Belgacom wins exclusive Spanish and Portuguese football rights

Belgacom, Belgium’s biggest telecommunications company, has obtained exclusive rights to broadcast live games from the Spanish and Portuguese premier football leagues in Belgium to a range of devices, including TVs, mobile devices and PCs. The telco plans to deliver all games from Spain's La Liga and the best two games each week from Portugal's Primeira Liga free of charge to customers of its IPTV service “Belgacom TV,” as well as to the smartphones, tablets and PCs of its IPTV customers.

Every week starting in August, Belgacom TV will broadcast live and free-of-charge the best two matches of the Portuguese Primeira Liga to TVs, smartphones, tablets and PCs for all Belgacom TV subscribers. Then when the following 2012-2013 season kicks off, the matches of the Spanish Liga will be broadcast exclusively on the same devices.

During the whole 2011-2012 season, Belgacom will broadcast all goals of the Liga near-live on smartphones and tablets, as well as the highlights on the Internet and mobile devices.

This will come as compensation after Belgacom recently lost out on its bid for the exclusive live broadcasting rights to the country's own Jupiter professional football league, winning just a portion of the package it bid for.



