Belden Joins SDVoE Alliance to Support AV Over IP

MONTREAL—Belden is now a card-carrying member of the Software Defined Video Over Ethernet Alliance, according to an official company announcement. The signal transmission technology provider now supports SDVoE’s efforts to promote a standardized hardware and software platform for Av over IP.

AV over IP has been developed to meet the demand for high-definition, real-time engaging content, offering full hi-def capabilities with near-zero latency. Multi-point installations can reportedly be controlled and managed through a variety of devices, including laptop, smartphones and more.

Belden’s portfolio of audio, video and communication products supports the needs of cabling solutions, helping organizations integrate the delivery of hi-def, uncompressed signals.

“We’re pleased to become an active member of the SDVoE Alliances,” said Dave Geon, vice president of U.S. sales for Belden. “Years of research and development, spanning multiple levels of the OSI model, put us in a position to support the adoption of AV-over-IP platforms. Belden’s deep understanding of AV technology extends beyond cable and connectivity to include the active component brands in our portfolio—including Grass Valley, Thinklogical and Tripwire—which gives us unique insight into AV and IT platforms and how they can work together.”