Beijing to Host 2022 Olympic Games

LUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – The International Olympic Committee made history on Friday when it announced that Beijing would serve as the host city for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Beijing is now the first city to host both the summer and winter Olympics; they previously hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics. Beijing was chosen over Almaty, Kazakhstan.

IOC President Thomas Bach announces Beijing as the 2022 Winter Olympics host city

NBC will once again serve as the broadcaster for the Olympics after extending its agreement for the rights through 2032. The network has been the broadcast home of every Olympics since 1964.