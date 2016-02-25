BeckTV Installs Evertz Broadcast System for KETV

AUSTIN, TEXAS—KETV has been operating from its new studio inside Omaha, Neb.'s historic Burlington Station since October, and part of the station’s move was the installation of its broadcast system for the facility, courtesy of BeckTV. Using Evertz end-to-end infrastructure, BeckTV installed a state-of-the-art broadcast system for the Hearst Television-owned TV station.

KETV Omaha Production Control Room

Among the gear BeckTV used for the engineering and production staff are Evertz’ EQX10 hybrid video/audio/IP router, distribution amplifiers, frame synchronizers, conversion systems, VIPA and VIPX multiviewer platforms, and a fiber optic transport system. The MAGNUM control and orchestration unit, featuring a VUE interface, is also part of the new installation, allowing for all major components to fall under a single point of control. BeckTV also utilized the building’s fiber infrastructure to electronically isolate the central equipment room from the outside of the building.

BeckTV is a design-build system integrator with offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas.