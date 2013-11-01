BBG Signs Agreement with Radio Netherlands Worldwide

WASHINGTON—The Broadcasting Board of Governors has announced an agreement with Radio Netherlands Worldwide, which expands on the two global media organizations’ already longstanding partnership.

The BBG said that this agreement will make for, “a cooperative training program, to build indigenous journalistic capacity and support sustainable independent media, and shared distribution efforts aimed at improving reach to key audiences, particularly young adults.”

BBG’s Director of Strategy and Development Bruce Sherman added, “Wherever we can pursue cost-effective synergies for mutual benefit, we will seek to do so.”

RNW Director General Robert Zaal said in a statement that, “an exchange of ideas and cooperation in fields such as distribution and training is crucial.”

Sherman and Zaal signed the agreement while attending the annual meeting of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union in Hanoi, Vietnam.