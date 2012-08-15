BBC Sport Online Attracts 55 Million

LONDON: In a summarizing release the BBC announced that as of Aug. 11, it drew in some 55 million global browsers to BBC Sport online during the Olympic games. The number, says the broadcaster, mirrors its Olympic TV reach, which pulled in more than 51.9 million views in the United Kingdom.



BBC Sport online welcomed 55 million global and 37 million U.K. visitors to the site during the event, and an average of 9.5 million global and 7.1 million U.K. visitors per day. These numbers break previous records, which were 7.4 million global and 5.7 U.K. for a single day.



The broadcaster also said that it had 106 million requests for Olympic video content across all platforms, more than double from any previous event with 9.2 million U.K. mobile browsers looking to its coverage of the games, and 12 million requests from mobile devices for video. The BBC’s 24 SD, HD and “Freeview” streams attracted 23.7 million viewers throughout the games with each stream seeing at least 100,000 viewers.



“Our aspiration was that just as the Coronation did for TV in 1953, the Olympics would do for digital in 2012. The demand and astonishing feedback we’ve seen from audiences accessing our Olympics content online, whenever they want, on the devices they choose, has exceeded our expectations and helped fulfill this aspiration,” said Phil Fearnley, general manager, News and Knowledge, BBC Future Media. “We promised audiences would never miss a moment of the games. We delivered on our promise and will build on this to leave a lasting digital legacy for audiences in years to come.” ~ from Radio World

