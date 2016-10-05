Bannister Lake Provides Cheddar With Broadcast Graphics

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO—Live news and entertainment company Cheddar is relying on Bannister Lake software to handle financial graphics generation for its broadcasts.

The Bannister Lake software in use by Cheddar is to bridge the Ross Xpression broadcast system with Cheddar’s Xiginte Market Data Cloud financial data provider to provide operators an interface to create and display stock charts within a live broadcast. Cheddar also uses the Bannister Lake software to generate on-screen, real-time, crawling stock ticker from Xignite data. The software can also be used to trigger lower-third graphics, sequence elements into playlists, and define distinct layouts for the network’s shows.

In addition to traditional broadcast, Cheddar offers its content via social media platforms, OTT services, mobile apps, and through its website.