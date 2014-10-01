Bannister Lake Creates Rental Business for Special Projects

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA – Bannister Lake is growing its rental business in Canada, giving broadcast and production customers an array of options for special projects requiring professional graphics and branding automation. The company’s rental business has been utilized for live sports and election coverage, where broadcasters and production companies can quickly launch high-volume data streams that are simple to manage across multiple channels and delivery platforms.



Bannister Lake is packaging its Score Bug software with Ross XPression graphics production systems to help customers integrate real-time scoring and game status data into special sporting events, with recent rentals supporting the FIFA World Cup, Calgary Stampede and the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Similarly, Bannister Lake’s BL Elector software has proven popular as a rental system for broadcasters covering the Ontario Provincial Election, Ontario Municipal Election and the New Brunswick Provincial Election, enabling real-time integration of voting and other election-related data across XPression-driven on-air graphics.



In addition to providing a cost-efficient, easy-to-use turnkey XPression rental solution, Bannister Lake’s model includes rent-to-own options for customers that plan to leverage the system for multiple events.



