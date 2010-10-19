Bango, comScore partner for mobile tagging

Mobile metrics company comScore, which just began offering mobile-optimized tagging for publishers to enhance mobile measurements, has partnered with mobile analytics and billing company Bango. According to comScore, the new partnership gives comScore a bump in reaching a larger audience and a way to more quickly further the use of its new mobile tagging service, whereas Bango clients can now opt for measurements via comScore’s new mobile-optimized tagging system. Mobile tagging gives brands the option of “tagging” content on the Web or apps for measurement parameters, including unique traffic counts and engagement on smart phones and tablets. The tagging system can measure audience data on all major smart phones as well as numerous feature phones and tablets. The goal of better traffic measurement is to give a boost to mobile advertising.