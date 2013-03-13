Bally Technologies selects Visionary Solutions encoders

Bally Technologies has deployed Visionary Solutions' AVN422, AVN441 and AVN443 encoders for customized delivery of IPTV content for multiple casinos and hotels around the world.

Leveraging the flexibility of Visionary Solutions' AVN encoding platform, Bally Technologies can stream high-quality HD, 1080p resolution video and audio content to gaming areas and hospitality suites.



Transitioning from coax-based systems to IP-based video infrastructure enables casinos to stream HD video and audio content from a centralized headend, eliminating the expense and complexities of working with costly coaxial cables. The Visionary Solutions' encoder, integrated with Bally Technologies' CoolSign digital media-management system, allows casinos to deliver a customized mix of IPTV and targeted marketing messages.