Babelgum partners with Films Transit for mobile, online exclusives

Films Transit International, which specializes in the global release of theatrical and TV documentaries, has made a deal with Babelgum to present 10 independent world-cinema documentaries on Babelgum’s mobile and online platforms as exclusive features. Beginning July 6, one film will be made available free each month for streaming at www.babelgum.com/film. After the month-long exclusive run, each film will remain on the Babelgum platform nonexclusively for two years. Titles include “An Ordinary Family,” “Grass,” “Battle for Our Minds,” “Bride Kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan,” “Manufacturing Consent,” “Satellite Queens,” “The American Nightmare,” “China’s Sexual Revolution,” “Crimes of Honor” and “The Last Victory.” Over the years, Films Transit has represented numerous high-profile documentaries, including “Grey Gardens,” “Metallica: Some Kind of Monster,” “The Celluloid Closet” and “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers.”