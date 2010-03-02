Azimuth Post Production adds EditShare collaboration products

London-based Azimuth Post Production has implemented the range of EditShare complete collaboration products, including EditShare Flow for production asset management; EditShare XStream for shared storage of HD and DI media; and EditShare Ark for media backup and archives.

Azimuth’s post-production services include offline and online editing of short- and long-form films for broadcast, corporate and commercial genres. Azimuth's purchasing decision was driven by the growing number of tapeless productions within their facility.

The new EditShare installation provides an end-to-end HD production infrastructure, facilitating media ingest, asset tracking and enterprise, tiered shared-storage management across the facility's post-production operations, which include a mix of Avid and Final Cut Pro editing systems and a Nucoda HD color-grading solution.