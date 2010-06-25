Axon supplies OB facilities for World Cup

Axon Digital Design, headquartered in the Netherlands, is supplying six of the 10 outside broadcast facilities in South Africa: all four Alfacam-built OBs and two Studio Berlin-built facilities.

The extensive kit list includes: 420 HQW200 HD, SD quad-split, 3Gb/s-capable, quad-slot, multiview building blocks; 314 HDR07 HD DAs; 152 DIO48 AES eight-channel audio sample rate converters; and an array of other modular distribution amplifiers, interfacing, conversion and reclocking products.

“These flagship events are very important for us, since it shows the world that Axon is a player which is trusted to deliver robust and quality equipment,” said Jan Eveleens, CEO of Axon Digital Design.

The World Cup represents the first major outing for SynView, a 3Gb/s, HD, modular multi-image processor that was launched last year. “The extreme low latency makes these multiviewers perfect for production video walls,” Eveleens said. “There is a maximum of one field delay even if you combine 50 to 60 inputs into one output. If there’s a power outage, SynView will switch back on within 10 to 15 seconds.”