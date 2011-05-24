Axia Announces Audio Driver Upgrade
Axia Audio has announced the availability of a new release of their IP-Audio Driver for Windows. The upgrade, v.2.6.1.5, provides support for 64-bit Windows 7 and Vista operating systems, and is available free of charge to registered product users.
The IP-Audio Driver provides a means for extracting high quality sound from an ordinary PC without the use of a separate sound card. The Axia driver handles all audio conversions and allows the PC to send stereo audio to any network destination.
“Our IP-Audio Driver saves broadcasters the expense of router or console audio inputs normally required by hardwired routing systems,” said Clark Novak, Axia’s marketing manager. “That's a plus for anyone, but for broadcasters with highly-computerized studios, those savings can be significant.”
The new release works with both 32- and 64-bit Windows operating systems, and includes dynamic compensation for digital audio sources with high jitter rates. It also provides statistical displays in the driver control panel.
