AWS Launches New Monitoring Service: Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services has announced the general availability of Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, a scalable, secure, and highly available service that makes it easier for customers to monitor containerized applications.

AWS also reported that the service is already being used by France’s largest commercial broadcaster TF1 for its eTF1 OTT video service, the customer engagement platform Twilo and Fanatics, a major player in licensed sports merchandise.

“Initially, we self-hosted Prometheus across multiple AWS accounts to monitor our Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service workloads, but it was hard maintaining a highly available and performant monitoring environment,” said Ali Oubaziz, head of infrastructure at eTF1. “Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is now our primary metrics monitoring platform, allowing us to monitor all our containerized workloads at scale—even during peak TV viewing times when monitoring demands are the highest. By switching to Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, we can focus on keeping our customers happy with an engaging OTT TV service in France."

The Twilio customer engagement platform enables software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls and text messages and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs. “We wanted a fully managed monitoring solution that could keep up with the demands of our infrastructure and took advantage of open source tools,” said Albert Strasheim, vice president of engineering, Twilio/Segment. “With Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, we were able to more easily modernize and scale our observability stack and decrease the time our site reliability engineers spent managing observability infrastructure, so they can focus on optimizing the health and performance of our applications."

AWS reported that Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus is fully compatible with open-source Prometheus and provides the same familiar time series data model and Prometheus Query Language (PromQL) customers use today to monitor containerized applications.

As a fully managed service, Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus automatically scales the infrastructure needed to ingest, store, and query operational metrics from containerized applications. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus also integrates with AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and AWS CloudTrail to allow customers to more easily control and audit access to data.

“Customers love Prometheus because it is purpose-built to handle the needs of containerized applications, but they find it difficult and time consuming to manage and run Prometheus at scale themselves,” said Nandini Ramani, vice president of monitoring and observability at AWS. “With Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus, customers have access to a scalable, secure, and highly available monitoring service that is optimized for containerized applications running on AWS and on premises. Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus eliminates the undifferentiated heavy lifting of running Prometheus, so customers can focus on building modern applications that help them deliver new, innovative experiences to their end users.”

Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus now available in US East (Ohio), US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Europe (Frankfurt), Europe (Ireland), and Europe (Stockholm), with availability in additional AWS Regions coming soon.