AWS Joins SRT Alliance

MONTREAL—Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the latest company to join the SRT Alliance, a group of companies supporting the adoption of the Secure Reliable Transport protocol. In addition, it was announced that AWS Elemental MediaConnect now supports the SRT protocol.

With AWS SRT support, broadcasters can now stream SRT to and from AWS Elemental MediaConnect, providing low-latency video contribution and distribution. AWS said that its customers were requesting SRT support with MediaConnect.

Any organization with live video workflows running on AWS can now use Havision products to stream live video into and out of their AWS cloud-based applications via MediaConnect and the SRT protocol. This includes the Makito X4 video encoder, which is now included in the AWS Media Services Compatibility Program.

“SRT has shown that it’s an important transport protocol, and it provides secure and reliable transport of live video to and from the AWS Cloud,” said Dan Gehred, solutions marketing manager for AWS. “With SRT protocol input and output in AWS Elemental MediaConnect, along with input in AWS Elemental Live appliances and software, AWS customers have more options when it comes to building scalable, reliable, and secure live video workflows.”