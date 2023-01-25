AWS Elemental MediaLive Adds Timecode Burn-In

SEATTLE—AWS has announced that AWS Elemental MediaLive now offers timecode burn-in so that users can add timecode visually into individual video outputs from a MediaLive channel.

While visual timecode is not generally used when delivering video to viewers, this feature is useful for testing, monitoring, and compliance.

MediaLive allows configuration on an individual output basis, so users can separate audience delivered outputs from outputs with burned-in timecode for technical monitoring. Timecode burn-in in MediaLive is available at no additional cost.

For more information on how to enable this feature, visit the MediaLive documentation (opens in new tab) for timecode configuration.

AWS Elemental MediaLive is a broadcast-grade live video processing service. It lets you create high-quality live video streams for delivery to broadcast televisions and internet-connected multiscreen devices, like connected TVs, tablets, smartphones, and set-top boxes.

The MediaLive service functions independently or as part of AWS Media Services, a family of services that form the foundation of cloud-based workflows and offer you the capabilities you need to transport, create, package, monetize, and deliver video.

Visit the AWS region table (opens in new tab) for a full list of AWS Regions where AWS Elemental MediaLive is available.