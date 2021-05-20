AWARN Summit to Advance Model Emergency Manager-TV Station Agreement Development

WASHINGTON—Broadcasters and players from the largest alerting authorities in the country will converge online next week for the virtual Advanced Warning and Response (AWARN) Summit 2021, May 25 and May 27 from 1-4 p.m. ET.

The summit, themed “Developing a Voluntary Roadmap for Next Generation Emergency Messaging,” will offer panel discussions, interviews, breakout discussions and networking. The goal is to develop guiding principles that could lead to voluntary model agreements between emergency managers and TV broadcasters related to advanced warning, the AWARN Alliance said.

“Recent innovations in media and networking technology, together with a new focus on resilience in the face of natural and manmade disasters, have created a perhaps historic opportunity for voluntary, public-private solutions,” said John Lawson, executive director of the AWARN Alliance. “Discussions will include the use of NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) in an all-digital, public-private ‘network of networks’ to improve our response to many types of emergencies. The goal of the summit is to lay the groundwork for regional roundtable discussions later this year to develop model local agreements.”

Members of the AWARN Alliance and AWARN Advisory Council as well as guests from the government and private sector will participate. Speakers include executives from media, consumer electronics, web services and the alerting software industry. Senior officials from government and non-government alerting organizations will also speak.

New survey data regarding where people turn for emergency information will be presented.