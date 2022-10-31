AWARN New Orleans Gathering To Bring Together Broadcasters, Emergency Managers

WASHINGTON—The Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN) has announced that more than 60 local TV broadcasters and emergency managers from the Gulf Coast region are due to gather this week to lay the groundwork for the voluntary use of NextGen TV Advanced Emergency Information (AEI) and cement their historic working relationship.

The AWARN New Orleans Roundtable, Nov. 2-3 at public broadcaster WYES’ studio (916 Navarre Ave., New Orleans, La. 70124), will examine how many aspects of the new digital broadcast standard can best serve the public in an emergency.

AWARN is co-hosting the event with the station as well as the Louisiana Broadcasters Association, the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

“The AWARN Roundtables are a forum for broadcasters and local alert originators to network and explore ways to work together to deliver geo-targeted, rich media emergency information. Although NextGen TV will be highlighted, the real focus is building relationships,” said AWARN Executive Director John Lawson.

The Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC), the Louisiana Broadcasters Association, LG Electronics/Zenith R&D Lab, One Media 3.0, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, The Weather Company, An IBM Business and WYES are sponsoring the event.

“In addition to our venue host WYES, CEOs of the state broadcaster associations and state and local emergency managers have been terrific partners. And we’re happy that So Vang, vice president of emerging technology at ONE Media 3.0, is coming down to personally brief the group on the breakthrough ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Information app that his team at Sinclair has developed. This will be an eye-opening event,” said Lawson.

Future AWARN Roundtables will be held in Washington, D.C., Dec. 7-8; Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 24-25; and New York City in 2023. The New York City date currently is undetermined.