AVIWEST Unveils LiveGuest Live Video Call Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—AVIWEST this week introduced LiveGuest, a video call solution for live production applications that enables broadcasters to create content for audiences by inviting remote guests to join a live video call.

Integrated with broadcasters’ live production workflow, LiveGuest is easy to deploy and use. It does not require any web application or software. Guests click on an email link from their laptop computers, and they are on air, the company said.

"Conducting live remote interviews has never been simpler than with our new LiveGuest solution," said Thomas Dellerue, product manager at AVIWEST. "Guests don't need technical knowhow or dedicated equipment to join a live broadcast. It's as easy as a click. Since our LiveGuest solution offers easy integration with any live production platform, on-premises or in the cloud, the deployment process is 100% seamless for broadcasters."

LiveGuest runs on any web browser and offers support for bidirectional video, allowing guests to receive, watch and hear the content being produced in the studio. It includes echo cancellation, the company said.

With LiveGuest, video content is received in the studio by AVIWEST's StreamHub and can then be sent over SDI, NDI or through multiple IP outputs, such as SRT, TS or RTMP. In addition to providing broadcasters with live production platform connectivity, the LiveGuest solution streamlines content delivery to all major social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, it said.