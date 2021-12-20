AVIWEST, LucidLink Partner To Offer Cloud Video Production Solution

The solution includes LucidLink Filespaces and AVIWEST field units and AIR Series and PRO Series transmitters (pictured above).

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—AVIWEST and SaaS remote collaboration solution provider LucidLink are working together to provide a cloud video production and delivery solution, AVIWEST said today.

Using LucidLink Filespaces and AVIWEST’s bonded cellular solution, broadcasters can capture camera feeds, deliver data to the cloud and gain global access to the same file with real-time collaboration from anywhere. The solution includes AVIWEST field units and AIR Series and PRO Series transmitters, it said.

Broadcasters can record video feeds on the transmitter’s SD card and optimize their time by forwarding the file progressively while the recording is still in progress, the company said.

“The partnership between LucidLink and AVIWEST enables powerful new remote workflows within the M&E industry,” said Scott Miller, director, business development at LucidLink. “LucidLink provides immediate global access and sets a new standard for scalability, bringing increased efficiency to remote delivery and storage.”

A LucidLink client installed on the AVIWEST StreamHub transceiver enables access to a growing number of files in real time from multiple cameras. The files are immediately available for editing during ingest. LucidLink provides a secure centralized data repository in the cloud that is infinitely scalable and globally accessible, the company said.

Connecting to Filespaces gives users instant access to a file. Files can be edited with any NLE application from the cloud. Data can be accessed even while growing at cloud scale, it said.

The AVIWEST StreamHub receiver, decoder and distribution platform can be deployed as an in-house 1U server or as a cloud service for news or live video production.

"We are excited to bring an innovative solution to market that fully meets the needs of video professionals," said Ronan Poullaouec, chief technology officer at AVIWEST. "This joint solution dramatically accelerates content production and enables remote production with cloud-hosted solutions.”