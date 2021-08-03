Aviwest Integrates Contribution Solutions With Grabyo Cloud Production

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Aviwest has integrated its video contribution solution with the Grabyo cloud video production platform, the company announced.

The integration makes it possible for video professionals to produce live content from anywhere, regardless of unpredictable network conditions. The solution provides real-time, remote content production, the company said.

The Aviwest mobile transmitters, encoders and SST (Safe Stream Transport) link technology enable producers to create live content from anywhere. The company’s bonded cellular transmitters, including the Pro3 Series and Air Series, combine HEVC coding technology and 5G to help manage live remote productions, the company said.

The Grabyo platform provides rapid video clipping and editing, browser-based live production with frame-accurate stream synchronization, graphics overlays, a configurable mutliviewer, audio mixing and simultaneous multi-platform delivery, the company said.

The SaaS platform is designed to help digital teams maximize resources without requiring any additional software or extensive training. It offers native integration with all major social media platforms, video players and third-party production tools, it said.