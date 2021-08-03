Aviwest Integrates Contribution Solutions With Grabyo Cloud Production
By Phil Kurz
The integration enables producers to create live video content from anywhere
SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France—Aviwest has integrated its video contribution solution with the Grabyo cloud video production platform, the company announced.
The integration makes it possible for video professionals to produce live content from anywhere, regardless of unpredictable network conditions. The solution provides real-time, remote content production, the company said.
The Aviwest mobile transmitters, encoders and SST (Safe Stream Transport) link technology enable producers to create live content from anywhere. The company’s bonded cellular transmitters, including the Pro3 Series and Air Series, combine HEVC coding technology and 5G to help manage live remote productions, the company said.
The Grabyo platform provides rapid video clipping and editing, browser-based live production with frame-accurate stream synchronization, graphics overlays, a configurable mutliviewer, audio mixing and simultaneous multi-platform delivery, the company said.
The SaaS platform is designed to help digital teams maximize resources without requiring any additional software or extensive training. It offers native integration with all major social media platforms, video players and third-party production tools, it said.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.