Aviwest Appoints VidOvation Its U.S. Distributor

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, FRANCE and IRVINE, CALIF. — Aviewest announced that it has appointed VidOvation as its distributor in the United States, increasing the company’s brand presence and sales efforts in North America. VidOvation will distribute the full range of Aviwest video hybrid contribution solutions to U.S. broadcasters.

Aviwests’s digital mobile newsgathering system enables capture and broadcast of live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite.