Avid Upgrades AirSpeed Multi Stream

Avid has released a new version of its AirSpeed Multi Stream ingest and playout server that allows users to implement faster and more flexible ingest and playback using AirSpeed Multi Stream with or without the Avid Interplay Production asset management system. Version 1.6 is also a key component in the company’s recently announced NewsVision integrated, scalable broadcast news production system.



With V1.6, customers who don’t have Avid Interplay, can transfer files directly to Avid editing systems connected to either an ISIS shared storage or local storage. An editor can now pull files from the server and store them in a project or bin in the shared or local storage device. Customers can also incorporate Interplay Production for larger scale or automated workflow requirements.



The new version also accelerates multi-format workflows by eliminating the need to transcode clips to a target SD or HD format, or to cross-convert between 720p and 1080i AVC-Intra before sending to playout. It also accelerates time to air for mixed format content by enabling playout of SD or HD on the same playout channel, eliminating the need to reconfigure or dedicate an SD or HD channel.



V1.6 also enhances ingest and playback reliability by allow administrators to control channel or inventory management access on a per-user and per-channel basis. An intuitive user interface provides access to the specific functions users need, including channel, play, record, delete clip and modify clip.

Avid AirSpeed Multi Stream 1.6 is available now in four models, including SD ($30,000), DNxHD ($38,000), MPEG-2HD ($55,000), and AVC-Intra ($55,000). Avid NewsVision is available for $136,000.

