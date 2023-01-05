Avid Unveils MediaCentral | Acquire

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has released MediaCentral | Acquire, an IP-based ingest scheduler offering support for remote collaboration and improved hybrid working.

The update for the MediaCentral workflow platform enables media companies to accelerate production on premise and in the cloud, the company said.

MediaCentral | Acquire adds ingest management to MediaCentral | Cloud UX with support for teams to collaborate from anywhere, thereby benefiting workflows like news production, it said.

“Media companies face increasing competition for viewers and continued pressure to quickly and efficiently deliver more compelling content,” said David Colantuoni, Avid vice president of product management for video and media solutions.

Broadcasters must automate workflows to derive greater efficiencies in support of keeping up with the growing demand for content. The MediaCentral | Acquire ingest scheduler app in MediaCentral | Cloud UX automates ingest scheduling for SDI and IP sources by controlling FastServe | Ingest, FastServe | I/O and MediaCentral | Stream, the company said.

It also supports Edit While Capture workflows for faster turnaround, while enabling ingest management from anywhere using only a web browser, it said.

Building on MediaCentral’s media production capabilities, the latest release offers the ability to synchronize content across sites with MediaCentral | Sync as well as a redesigned MediaCentral | Collaborate mobile app, it said.

The new capabilities support production teams from story creation to delivery, whether the final product is part of a rundown-based on-air show or is posted to a content platform or social media site, it said.