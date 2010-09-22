Avid Names New Senior Marketing VP



Avid has announced the appointment of Ron Greenberg as its new senior vice president of marketing. He will be responsible for all of the company’s marketing initiatives, including corporate branding, Internet presence and product demand generation.



Greenberg has more than 25 years of experience in global marketing, and has worked with a number of companies, including IBM and Microsoft. Most recently, he has served as chief marketing officer and senior vice president of digital media for TouchTunes Interactive Networks, where he transformed the operation into a digital media network and established an integrated Web presence and high profile partnerships with major music labels.



Greenberg’s entire career has been spent in marketing-related activities in both domestic and worldwide arenas.



