Avid Halts All Sales and Support in Russia and Belarus

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has issued an open letter condemning the Russian invasion of the Ukraine and announcing that it has ceased all sales and support for all customers, users and resellers in Russia and Belarus.

“Russia’s political leaders have crossed a line by attacking the sovereign nation of the Ukraine, which has resulted in harm and disruption to her people, including our Avid colleagues,” Jeff Rosica, president and CEO of Avid Technology wrote in the letter announcing that they would stop all sales and support in Russia and Belarus.

“Much of the world has responded with harsh economic sanctions–and Avid is joining with them to apply pressure on the Russian regime,” Rosica wrote. “We simply cannot make it easier for Russia’s political leaders, through state-run and state-owned news and media organizations to spread propaganda and disinformation….We urge others in our tight-knit Media & Entertainment Industry to also join the International pressure campaign against Russia’s political Leaders.”

The statement also noted that the company was “assisting our Ukraine colleagues and their families to bring them relief on multiple fronts—and intend to do so until peace returns to the Ukraine.”

Ross Video has also halted all sales and support to the Russian market and Russian news outlets have been removed from a number of platforms .