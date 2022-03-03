Ross Halts Tech Shipments to Russia
By Tom Butts published
Company “strongly condemns” invasion of Ukraine
OTTAWA—Ross Video has stopped shipping its products to Russia and voiced its support for humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine amid Russia’s unprovoked attack.
Last week, prior to international sanctions being imposed, Ross halted all shipments to Russia and severed support for Ross products already in the country.
As a concrete act of support, Ross is making a $100,000 donation in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.
“As a company, we rarely comment on geopolitical affairs. However, we are compelled to support the Ukrainian people and their remarkable efforts to defend their homeland,” says David Ross, CEO Ross Video. “Like hundreds of thousands of other Canadians, I am proud of my Ukrainian heritage. I simply cannot sit idly by while President Putin’s forces attack cities, civilians, and democracy itself.”
He adds: “I encourage other Canadian business leaders and anyone who has the means to condemn this invasion and to provide meaningful financial support to Ukraine. Together, we can make a difference and send a strong message to President Putin and those still supporting him.”
Earlier this week, Ross voiced his support for Ukraine on Linkedin:
