RT America Shuts Down, Lays off Staff
By George Winslow published
The Russian-backed news channel had already been dropped from Roku, DirecTV and other platforms
WASHINGTON D.C.—In the wake of sanctions against Russia over its widely condemned invasion of the Ukraine, RT America has decided to shut down its news channel and lay off the majority of its staff.
Since the start of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions by the U.S. and the European Union, RT America has been dropped by DirecTV, Roku and others. Platforms like Reddit and Facebook had also banned links to the outlet.
Prior to the announcement that the service would shut down, the National Association of Broadcasters also released a statement urging broadcasters not to air Russia-sponsored content.
The closure was announced by T&R Productions, which operates RT’s sister channel in the U.S.
“As a result of unforeseen events and the interruptions of normal business operations, T&R productions, LLC is currently ceasing all television production work at all of its bureaus throughout the United States,” T&R said in a statement.
The announcement also noted that T&R has laid off the majority of its staff at all locations.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.