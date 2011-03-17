Autodesk to feature new tool sets for Autodesk Maya

At the 2011 NAB Show, Autodesk will showcase newly announced tool sets for previsualization and games prototyping, extended simulation capabilities and better pipeline integration for its Autodesk Maya 2012 3-D modeling, animation, visual effects, rendering and compositing software.

The new release also includes single-step workflows to enable users to move 3-D data directly between the latest versions of Maya, Autodesk MotionBuilder, Autodesk Mudbox and Autodesk Softimage Interactive Creative Environment (ICE) for better pipeline integration.

Key new features of Autodesk Maya 2012 software include



Viewport 2.0 enhancements: Maya now offers full-screen effects including motion blur, depth-of-field and ambient occlusion, component and manipulator displays, batch rendering capabilities and a high-performance API.

Node-based render passes: The software provides the ability to create and edit node-based representations of render passes and render the composited output directly using the mental ray renderer.

Editable motion trails: Users can edit the animation directly in the viewport without the need to switch context to the graph editor.

See Autodesk at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL2120.

