Autodesk to Acquire Shotgun Software

SAN FRANCISCO—Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Shotgun Software, a developer of scalable, cloud-based production tracking, review and asset management software for the film, television and games industries. Shotgun’s tools for production management are used by production studios and integrated with Autodesk 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya software. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



More than 500 customers are said to be using Shotgun’s customizable system and contribute to the ongoing development of its growing ecosystem of applications. The existing Shotgun team will continue to support current and new customers, and lead future product development.