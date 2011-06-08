AutoCue to feature accessory prompting kits at InfoComm

AutoCue will showcase two new prompting kits — the 3G QBOX Field Kit and the QMaster Field Kit — at InfoComm this weekend in Orlando.

The 3G QBox Field Kit allows users of QMaster prompting software to connect to a remote prompter where traditional Wi-Fi networks are not available. The QBox is an intelligent scroll engine that connects to a host computer, and the new field kit enables it to connect via 3G.

As long as a 3G mobile signal is available, the unit is ready to go. The 3G QBox Field Kit is particularly suited for remotes from a beach, ballpark, stadium or anywhere that Wi-Fi may not be available. The kit includes a 12VDC 24 amp-hour battery, so even power is not an issue.

The QMaster Field Kit is a self-contained system that includes everything needed to prompt complex scripts in the field. The kit’s case is custom-designed to convert into a small table. All of the equipment is prewired, so setup time is minimal.

The kit is available with or without a laptop because the QMaster prompting software, which is included as part of the kit, can be quickly and easily installed on a customer's existing laptop.