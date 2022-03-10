Austria's Magenta Telekom Taps Broadpeak for Magenta TV Streaming Service
Using Broadpeak's cloud PVR solution, the Magenta TV streaming service can offer VOD, PVR, catch-up TV, time-shift TV and other features
CESSON-SÉVIGNÉ, France—Broadpeak has announced that the Austrian operator Magenta Telekom, which is part of the Deutsche Telekom Group, is using a Cloud PVR solution from Broadpeak to deliver its streaming service, Magenta TV.
Using Broadpeak's solution, Magenta Telekom can deliver live, VOD, Cloud PVR, catch-up TV, time-shift TV, and other advanced services to subscribers on any screen, the companies said.
"When launching our new streaming service, we wanted to provide a state-of-the-art experience for subscribers, giving them access to all of their favorite TV shows anytime, anywhere, on any device," said Christian Jaros, vice president of entertainment at Magenta Telekom. "Broadpeak's solution is easy to deploy and scalable, enabling us to bring cloud time-shift, start-over TV, catch-up TV, and PVR services to our customers, without deploying new hardware in their homes."
Magenta Telekom is using Broadpeak's Cloud PVR solution, including the BkS350 Origin Packager, the BkM100 Recording Director and Scheduler, the BkA200 Video Delivery Monitoring, and network-attached storage to deliver 300 channels.
The Cloud PVR solution allows Magenta Telekom subscribers to record an unlimited amount of content simultaneously on TVs, set-top boxes, smartphones, tablets, and other devices.
"Magenta Telekom is leading the way with its future-proof streaming service," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "We are very proud of our collaboration with Magenta Telekom and we strongly believe this deployment will serve as an excellent blueprint for how to successfully launch Cloud PVR services."
More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at broadpeak.tv.
