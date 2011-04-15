Australia's Network Ten upgrades Melbourne facility to HD

Australian free-to-air television operator, Network Ten, has added a new Grass Valley Kayenne Video Production Center into a new control room at its Melbourne facility.

The newly renovated facility went live in January 2011 and incorporates a new Kayenne 3.5 M/E HD Video Production Center with an integrated 2-channel Grass Valley K2 Solo ClipStore and server platform for the storage, management and instant recall of hundreds of animated clips.

The new video control room housing the Kayenne switcher services two production studios, a news studio and a live production studio and will be used to meet increased production requirements.

Grass Valley engineers also provided system integration services for the new studio facility, which is used for both live and prerecorded programming.