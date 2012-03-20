Australian Film & Television School selects Ross NK router

Australian Film & Television School (AFTRS) chose a Ross NK 96 x 96 router for its Moore Park facility in Sydney to provide central routing services across all studios, suites and teaching rooms.

Delivering advanced training for the film, television and radio industries for almost 40 years, AFTRS attracts students from all over Australia.

The new router is 3Gb/s capable. Available in sizes ranging from 16 x 4 to 320 x 320, NK router initially was created by an Australian design engineer. Any matrix type can be incorporated into a system with any combination of other NK matrices and united under one control umbrella.