Audio-Technica Mics record Olympic Coverage



To gather audio for their 5.1 surround sound broadcast of the 2010 Olympic Winter Games from Vancouver, NBC turned to microphone manufacturer Audio-Technica.



Also known for their transducers, wireless mics, headphones, mixers and professional electronics, Audio-Technica provided numerous microphone models to NBC Olympics production outfit.



The BP4027 stereo shotgun microphones were coupled with handheld cameras for shooting closeups of athletes in an event finish area, or awaiting their scores. Stadium ambience from every venue was captured with help from AT4050 multi-pattern condensor microphones. Reporters and other personalities in broadcast studios were recorded using BP896 subminiature omnidirectional condenser lavalier mics.



