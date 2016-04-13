Audio-Technica Heading to 2016 Olympics

STOW, OHIO—Audio-Technica is heading to Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics as NBC Olympics, a division of NBC Sports Group, has announced it will use the company’s microphones, broadcast headsets and monitor headphones for production of the XXXI Olympiad.

The Ohio-based company will provide its BP4027 and BP4029 stereo shotgun microphones to mount on cameras; its AT4050ST large-diaphragm stereo microphones and BP4025 X/Y stereo microphones to capture ambiance from the events; the BPHS1 broadcast stereo headsets will be worn by announcers; the BP4001 handheld cardioid dynamic microphones will be used for interviews; and the ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones will be used in edit rooms for monitoring RF mic receivers and sub mix consoles.

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will take place from Aug. 5-21.