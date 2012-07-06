Audio Wireless Radio Microphone Systems Push Bandwidth at IBC 2012

AMSTERDAM—Audio Wireless, the UK-based designer and manufacturer of radio microphone and communications systems, is exhibiting the latest additions to its growing range of products at IBC2012 at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 7–11.

Audio Wireless AWDR1 and AWT1

The AWT-1 Belt-Pack Pocket Transmitter features switchable-frequency bandwidth of up to 120MHz, enabling simple operation for crews, camera operators and sound recordists working worldwide. The AWT-1 is available for operation on a single AA cell, or as a dual-cell version with higher transmitter power.

The AWDR-1 Small True-Diversity Receiver includes a digitally switchable tracking filter that operates across 120MHz. The AWDR-1 scans the entire bandwidth to locate an empty channel, secure from adjacent-band interference. It can be powered internally or externally, including a phantom power facility via an antenna distribution system. Camera-mounting options are also available.

The AWMR-1/9V Belt-Pack In-Ear Monitoring Receiver provides high-quality full-bandwidth audio monitoring and is designed for use by production crews on location or in the studio. It can be supplied in single-AA or 9V battery versions, with rechargeable options.

Audio Wireless systems are available with a variety of connector options and are easily programmed via a backlit LCD screen, with their operating frequency adjustable across the 470 to 790MHz range. Common to all models is their unique battery compartment design, with a captive, easy-twist cover that features a click-stop mechanism to provide positional feedback, and enables fast battery changeovers by feel alone.

Audio Wireless will be in Stand 8.A76.